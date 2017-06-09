Top Stories
Katy Perry: 'Witness' Album Download &amp; Stream - Listen Now!

Katy Perry: 'Witness' Album Download & Stream - Listen Now!

Ian Somerhalder Carries Pregnant Wife Nikki Reed's Purse at Lunch!

Ian Somerhalder Carries Pregnant Wife Nikki Reed's Purse at Lunch!

Ariana Grande Returns to Tour, Ups Security at Venues

Ariana Grande Returns to Tour, Ups Security at Venues

Fri, 09 June 2017 at 1:45 am

David Beckham Plays James Bond with James Corden as His Bond Girl - Watch Now!

David Beckham Plays James Bond with James Corden as His Bond Girl - Watch Now!

In a hilarious sketch from his week of London episodes, James Corden and David Beckham both audition for the part of James Bond!

The 38-year-old talk show host and the 42-year-old soccer star both tried sabotaging each other’s auditions so that they could win the coveted role of the next 007.

In the scene in which they have to seduce a Bond girl, David showed up as himself during James‘ audition and introduced himself to the woman, who said she wants to sleep with the former soccer player. When David was auditioning as Bond, James pranked him by dressing up as the Bond girl.

Ultimately, they are told they are both too unprofessional and neither got the part… so they decide to remake Batman and Robin!


The Next James Bond – David Beckham v James Corden
Just Jared on Facebook
david beckham plays james bond with james corden as bond girl 01
david beckham plays james bond with james corden as bond girl 02
david beckham plays james bond with james corden as bond girl 03
david beckham plays james bond with james corden as bond girl 04
david beckham plays james bond with james corden as bond girl 05

Photos: CBS
Posted to: David Beckham, James Bond, James Corden

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ariana Grande resumes her tour in Paris and everyone in attendance is put through rigorous security after the Manchester bombing - TMZ
  • Noah Cyrus wants to do a song with Fifth Harmony - Just Jared Jr
  • Lamar Odom's daughter says his marriage to Khloe Kardashian was "toxic" - Wetpaint
  • Check out one of the first reviews of The Mummy - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Is Jennifer Aniston starring in a musical? - Gossip Cop