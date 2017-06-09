Top Stories
Fri, 09 June 2017 at 7:09 pm

'Dear Evan Hansen' Star Ben Platt on Vocal Rest Before Tony Awards Performance

Dear Evan Hansen star Ben Platt won’t be performing leading up to this weekend’s Tony Awards.

The 23-year-old Broadway star took to his Twitter to announce that his doctor had ordered vocal rest ahead of his big award show performance.

“Hello, wonderful Evan Hansen fans. I wanted to share that I just came from the doctor and I’m so sorry to report that he’s put me on vocal rest, which means I have to call out of the show tonight,” he wrote.

Evan added, “I work very hard to avoid missing, but I must of course listen to the doctor’s orders and preserve long-term health to miss as few future shows as possible.”

It sounds like Ben has high hopes that he’ll be better in time for the Tonys on Sunday though!

“Hoping to be back sometime this weekend, and the doc is certain that at the latest I’ll be A-OK by the time we reach Sunday night for the Tony performance. I feel alright but just can’t make a peep. I’m so, so very sorry to disappoint. Much Love. Sincerely, Me,” Ben concluded.

In addition to performing, Ben is also nominated for Best Actor in a Musical.
