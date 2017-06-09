Top Stories
Fri, 09 June 2017 at 2:16 pm

Demi Moore's Daughter Tallulah Joins Her for Friend's Book Party

Demi Moore's Daughter Tallulah Joins Her for Friend's Book Party

Demi Moore and her daughter Tallulah pose for a photo while attending the launch of Harper’s Bazaar editor-in-chief Glenda Bailey‘s new book on Thursday (June 8) at Eric Buterbaugh in Los Angeles.

The fashion insider recently released “Harper’s Bazaar: 150 Years: The Greatest Moments.”

Sylvester Stallone‘s daughters Sistine and Sophia, who were two of the Miss Golden Globes earlier this year, were also in attendance.

Demi, who recently appeared in two episodes of Fox’s Empire, will soon be seen in the upcoming comedy Rough Night, which hits theaters next Friday.
