Top Stories
Tom Hardy Writes Emotional Tribute After Dog Woody's Death

Tom Hardy Writes Emotional Tribute After Dog Woody's Death

Amanda Bynes Gives First Interview in 4 Years (Video)

Amanda Bynes Gives First Interview in 4 Years (Video)

10 Things We Learned During Katy Perry's 'Witness' Live Stream!

10 Things We Learned During Katy Perry's 'Witness' Live Stream!

Mary J. Blige Will Pay a Lot in Spousal Support to Ex-Husband

Mary J. Blige Will Pay a Lot in Spousal Support to Ex-Husband

Fri, 09 June 2017 at 4:31 pm

DNCE Match in Out-of-This-World Outfits at Moschino Show

DNCE Match in Out-of-This-World Outfits at Moschino Show

DNCE stepped out in coordinated, galactic-themed ensembles at the Moschino fashion show!

The band – (L-R) Joe Jonas, Cole Whittle, JinJoo Lee, and Jack Lawless – snapped this pic backstage at Milk Studios on Thursday (June 8) in Hollywood. (We see you, Cole.)

Cole accessorized with a Moschino bag and oversized accessories, JinJoo added a Moscino clutch, power blue heels, and a pop of red lipstick to her look, and Jack opted for a grey and black sweater.

They were joined by Charli XCX, Gigi Gorgeous, Cameron Dallas, Justine Skye, and vlogger Amanda Steele.

Also in attendance were Moschino designer Jeremy Scott, Courtney Love, Isabela Moner, Olivia Holt, Hailey Baldwin, and Empire‘s Serayah McNeill.

ICYMI, watch DNCE get behind the wheel and surprise fans in their hilarious Undercover Lyft video.

10+ pictures inside of DNCE and more at the fashion show…

Just Jared on Facebook
dnce match in out of this world outfits at moschino show 01
dnce match in out of this world outfits at moschino show 02
dnce match in out of this world outfits at moschino show 03
dnce match in out of this world outfits at moschino show 04
dnce match in out of this world outfits at moschino show 05
dnce match in out of this world outfits at moschino show 06
dnce match in out of this world outfits at moschino show 07
dnce match in out of this world outfits at moschino show 08
dnce match in out of this world outfits at moschino show 09
dnce match in out of this world outfits at moschino show 10

Credit: Donato Sardella; Photos: Getty
Posted to: amanda steele, Cameron Dallas, Charli XCX, Cole Whittle, DNCE, Gigi Gorgeous, Jack Lawless, JinJoo Lee, Joe Jonas, Justine Skye

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mary J. Blige has been ordered to pay her ex a lot in spousal support - TMZ
  • Christina Grimmie's posthumous debut album has been released - Just Jared Jr
  • Farrah Abraham sends a cease and desist order to another Teen Mom OG co-star - Wetpaint
  • Jon Hamm has join the star-studded cast of the upcoming comedy Tag - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Celebs have a lot to say about former FBI director James Comey's Senate hearing - Gossip Cop