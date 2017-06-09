Dwyane Wade Is Loving Wife Gabrielle Union's Big Hair!

Dwyane Wade poses with his loving wife Gabrielle Union while being honored by Amazon Fashion at an event on Wednesday (June 7) in New York City.

The couple was in attendance at the CFDA Awards this week and Dwyane gushed about how sexy Gabrielle looks with her big hair.

“It’s everything. It’s the hair, it’s the big hair,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “You know my wife don’t normally go for the big hair. She’s been doing it lately, so you know it’s the whole thing. I love, like she said, I love the jacket as well. It’s chic, you know. She look relaxed, but it’s still sexy. I like it!”