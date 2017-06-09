Ed Sheeran Covered Britney Spears' 'Baby One More Time' & It's Amazing - Listen Now!

Ed Sheeran is always amazing at putting his own spin on other artists’ songs and his cover of Britney Spears‘ first single “Baby One More Time” is going to blow you away.

The 26-year-old singer recorded an acoustic version of the classic hit for the Spotify Singles program. It was recorded at the Spotify studios in New York City.

If you want to hear Ed do some other covers, make sure to watch his recent Carpool Karaoke episode. He sang Justin Bieber‘s “Love Yourself,” which he wrote, and One Direction‘s “What Makes You Beautiful.”