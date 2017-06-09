Top Stories
Katy Perry: 'Witness' Album Download & Stream - Listen Now!

Ian Somerhalder Carries Pregnant Wife Nikki Reed's Purse at Lunch!

Ariana Grande Returns to Tour, Ups Security at Venues

Fri, 09 June 2017 at 2:27 am

Emily Blunt Performs 'Soundtrack to Romeo & Juliet' with James Corden - Watch Now!

It’s an Into the Woods reunion between Emily Blunt and James Corden and they’re continuing to be musical pals!

The two stars did an amazing one-take sketch titled “Soundtrack to Romeo and Juliet” in which they sang songs that moved the classic Shakespeare story along.

The songs performed include Whitney Houston‘s “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” Bruno Mars‘ “Just the Way You Are,” Katy Perry‘s “Teenage Dream,” Adele‘s “Hello,” Lionel Richie‘s “Hello,” Carl Douglas‘ “Kung Fu Fighting,” Ludacris‘ “What’s Your Fantasy,” MAGIC!’s “Rude,” DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince‘s “Parents Just Don’t Understand,” Britney Spears‘ “Toxic,” Nazareth‘s “Love Hurts,” Chumbawamba‘s “Tubthumping,” Mariah Carey‘s “Without You,” and finally Carl Carlton‘s “Everlasting Love.”

You gotta watch this amazing video now!


Soundtrack to ‘Romeo and Juliet’ w/ Emily Blunt
