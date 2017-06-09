Fergie & Tracee Ellis Ross Wear Jeremy Scott's Designs at Moschino Show!

Tracee Ellis Ross and Fergie meet up for a photo backstage at the Moschino fashion show held at Milk Studios on Thursday (June 8) in Hollywood.

The ladies both sat in the front row at the show alongside other stars like Dita Von Teese, Courtney Love, Ashley Graham, Elisabetta Canalis, Erika Jayne, Liberty Ross, China Chow, Diplo, Mia Moretti, and Kacy Hill.

“Always divine to see darling Dita,” Fergie wrote on Instagram.

“Hanging with @ItsJeremyScott backstage at the @Moschino runway show! Sporting a Moschino hand-painted couture jumpsuit. Nothing like a Jeremy Scott show!! I ❤️u Jeremy ❤️” Tracee captioned a photo of her and the designer.

