Fifth Harmony’s Ally Brooke Teams Up With Lost Kings: ‘Look At Us Now’ Stream, Lyrics & Download!

Fifth Harmony's Ally Brooke is the latest member to branch out on her own for some solo fun!

The 23-year-old singer has teamed up with Los Angeles-based production duo Lost Kings on their latest single called "Look At Us Now," which also features A$AP Ferg.

"#1 ELECTRONIC SONG ON ITUNES!!!! Blown away! Thank you so much to everyone who has supported it!! #LookAtUsNow @wearelostkings @ASAPferg," Ally tweeted.

"Look At Us Now" is also available on iTunes now - Listen below!


Lost Kings - 'Look At Us Now' (feat. Ally Brooke & A$AP Ferg)

Click inside to read the lyrics to Lost Kings collaboration with Ally Brooke...

