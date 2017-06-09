Gigi Hadid is Now Designing Sunglasses for Vogue Eyewear

Gigi Hadid is taking her love of sunglasses one step further!

The 22-year-old model rocked a green acid wash top and sweatpants combo with a pair of matching slip-ons and white cat-eye shades while arriving back home on Friday (June 9) in New York City.

Gigi took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that she has teamed up with Vogue Eyewear to design a new capsule collection.

“SURPRISE!” she wrote. “I designed a capsule collection for @VogueEyewear ft. 4 styles (each in 6 color/lens options!!!) !!!!! If you know my obsession (and collection) with glasses, you know how much this means to me! Thank you to everyone involved :) Available for preorder now at Sunglasses Hut! x #showyourvogue #gigiforvogueeyewear.”

She shared photos of herself trying on the different styles in her Instagram story. Head to our gallery to see them!

