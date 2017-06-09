Top Stories
Tom Hardy Writes Emotional Tribute After Dog Woody's Death

Tom Hardy Writes Emotional Tribute After Dog Woody's Death

Amanda Bynes Gives First Interview in 4 Years (Video)

Amanda Bynes Gives First Interview in 4 Years (Video)

10 Things We Learned During Katy Perry's 'Witness' Live Stream!

10 Things We Learned During Katy Perry's 'Witness' Live Stream!

Mary J. Blige Will Pay a Lot in Spousal Support to Ex-Husband

Mary J. Blige Will Pay a Lot in Spousal Support to Ex-Husband

Fri, 09 June 2017 at 6:15 pm

Gigi Hadid is Now Designing Sunglasses for Vogue Eyewear

Gigi Hadid is Now Designing Sunglasses for Vogue Eyewear

Gigi Hadid is taking her love of sunglasses one step further!

The 22-year-old model rocked a green acid wash top and sweatpants combo with a pair of matching slip-ons and white cat-eye shades while arriving back home on Friday (June 9) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gigi Hadid at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards

Gigi took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that she has teamed up with Vogue Eyewear to design a new capsule collection.

“SURPRISE!” she wrote. “I designed a capsule collection for @VogueEyewear ft. 4 styles (each in 6 color/lens options!!!) !!!!! If you know my obsession (and collection) with glasses, you know how much this means to me! Thank you to everyone involved :) Available for preorder now at Sunglasses Hut! x #showyourvogue #gigiforvogueeyewear.”

She shared photos of herself trying on the different styles in her Instagram story. Head to our gallery to see them!

10+ pictures inside of Gigi Hadid wearing some of her favorite shades…

Just Jared on Facebook
gigi hadid is now designing sunglasses for vogue eyewear 01
gigi hadid is now designing sunglasses for vogue eyewear 02
gigi hadid is now designing sunglasses for vogue eyewear 03
gigi hadid is now designing sunglasses for vogue eyewear 04
gigi hadid is now designing sunglasses for vogue eyewear 05
gigi hadid is now designing sunglasses for vogue eyewear 06
gigi hadid is now designing sunglasses for vogue eyewear 07
gigi hadid is now designing sunglasses for vogue eyewear 08
gigi hadid is now designing sunglasses for vogue eyewear 09
gigi hadid is now designing sunglasses for vogue eyewear 10

Credit: Instagram; Photos: BackGrid USA, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Gigi Hadid

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mary J. Blige has been ordered to pay her ex a lot in spousal support - TMZ
  • Christina Grimmie's posthumous debut album has been released - Just Jared Jr
  • Farrah Abraham sends a cease and desist order to another Teen Mom OG co-star - Wetpaint
  • Jon Hamm has join the star-studded cast of the upcoming comedy Tag - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Celebs have a lot to say about former FBI director James Comey's Senate hearing - Gossip Cop