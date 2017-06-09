Glenne Headly Dead - 'Dick Tracy' Star Dies At 63

Top Stories
Glenne Headly has sadly passed away at the age of 63.

“It is with deep sorrow that we confirm the passing of Glenne Headly,” the longtime actress reps said in an official statement (via Variety). “We ask that her family’s privacy be respected in this difficult time.”

Glenne was best known for starring alongside Warren Beatty in the 1990′s classic Dick Tracy. She was also nominated for an Emmy for her role in the 1989 miniseries Lonesome Dove, as well as the 1996 Showtime film adaptation of Bastard Out of Carolina.

Glenne was in production on the Seth Rogen-Evan Goldberg produced Hulu comedy series Future Man at the time of her death.

Our thoughts are with Glenne‘s family and friends during this difficult time.

