Hailey Baldwin Flashes Killer Abs in Neon Yellow Bikini

Hailey Baldwin is enjoying some rest and relaxation in Miami!

The 20-year-old model was spotted flaunting her toned bod in a neon yellow bikini and unbuttoned jean shorts while hanging poolside with friends on Friday (June 9) in Florida.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hailey Baldwin

She completed her look with gold accessories and a top bun.

That same day, Hailey switched into a bright purple top and white heels for the VOUS Church Conference.

“Miami I love u but ur weather SUCKS today!!” she tweeted.

The night before, Hailey walked in the Moschino fashion show in Hollywood.