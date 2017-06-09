Halle Berry Bares Midriff with Sheer Top After Pregnancy Rumors

Halle Berry is making it clear to fans that she is not pregnant with her latest outfit!

The 50-year-old Oscar-winning actress stepped out in a sheer top that bared her midriff while out for dinner on Thursday night (June 8) at Cecconi’s in West Hollywood, Calif.

Halle was the subject of pregnancy rumors earlier in the week after she walked the red carpet in a form-fitting dress that appeared to show a baby bump. She added fuel to the fire by holding her hands on her stomach, though it was an innocent move as she confirmed she’s not expecting her third child.

“Can a girl have some steak and fries??” Halle wrote on Instagram after the rumors spread.

