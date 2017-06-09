Harry Styles Takes a Surprise Phone Call on 'Late Late Show' - Watch!

James Corden was joined by a special guest on the final night of his Late Late Show takeover in London on Thursday night (June 8)!

While promoting the upcoming guests on his show next week in Los Angeles, the British-flag designed phone on James‘ started to ring.

To the audience’s surprise, Harry Styles came out on stage to answer the call and laughed while chatting on the phone for a bit.

After he hung up, James asked Harry who was on the phone which he responded with “Wrong number.”

Watch the clip below!



The Phone Is for You, Harry Styles – The Late, Late Show with James Corden