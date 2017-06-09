J.K. Rowling Slams Guy on Twitter for Using 'Filthy Old Insult' Against Theresa May
J.K. Rowling might not necessarily agree with British Prime Minister Theresa May‘s politics, but she doesn’t think that is a reason to use awful language against her.
The “Harry Potter” author took to Twitter to slam someone she used to follow for calling May a “whore” in a tweet.
“Just unfollowed a man whom I thought was smart and funny, because he called Theresa May a whore,” Rowling said. “If you can’t disagree with a woman without reaching for all those filthy old insults, screw you and your politics. I’m sick of ‘liberal’ men whose mask slips every time a woman displeases them, who reach immediately for crude and humiliating words associated with femaleness, act like old-school misogynists and then preen themselves as though they’ve been brave.”
Rowling continued her rant in ten more tweets. Read them all below.
Just unfollowed a man whom I thought was smart and funny, because he called Theresa May a whore. 1/14
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 9, 2017
Click inside to read all of J.K. Rowling’s tweets on the subject…
If you can’t disagree with a woman without reaching for all those filthy old insults, screw you and your politics. 2/14
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 9, 2017
I’m sick of ‘liberal’ men whose mask slips every time a woman displeases them, who reach immediately for crude and humiliating words 3/14
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 9, 2017
associated with femaleness, act like old-school misogynists and then preen themselves as though they’ve been brave. 4/14
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 9, 2017
When you do this, Mr Liberal Cool Guy, you ally yourself, wittingly or not, with the men who send women violent pornographic images 5/14
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 9, 2017
and rape threats, who try by every means possible to intimidate women out of politics and public spaces, both real and digital. 6/14
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 9, 2017
‘Cunt’, ‘whore’ and, naturally, rape. We’re too ugly to rape, or we need raping, or we need raping and killing. 7/14
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 9, 2017
Every woman I know who has dared express an opinion publically has endured this kind of abuse at least once, 8/14
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 9, 2017
rooted in an apparent determination to humiliate or intimidate her on the basis that she is female. 9/14
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 9, 2017
If you want to know how much fouler it gets if you also happen to be black or gay, ask Diane Abbot or Ruth Davidson. 10/14
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 9, 2017
I don’t care whether we’re talking about Theresa May or Nicola Sturgeon or Kate Hooey or Yvette Cooper or Hillary Clinton: 11/14
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 9, 2017
femaleness is not a design flaw. If your immediate response to a woman who displeases you 12/14
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 9, 2017
is to call her a synonym for her vulva, or compare her to a prostitute, then drop the pretence and own it: you’re not a liberal. 13/14
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 9, 2017
You’re a few short steps away from some guy hiding behind a cartoon frog. 14/14
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 9, 2017