Tom Hardy Writes Emotional Tribute After Dog Woody's Death

Amanda Bynes Gives First Interview in 4 Years (Video)

10 Things We Learned During Katy Perry's 'Witness' Live Stream!

Mary J. Blige Will Pay a Lot in Spousal Support to Ex-Husband

Fri, 09 June 2017 at 12:58 pm

J.K. Rowling Slams Guy on Twitter for Using 'Filthy Old Insult' Against Theresa May

J.K. Rowling Slams Guy on Twitter for Using 'Filthy Old Insult' Against Theresa May

J.K. Rowling might not necessarily agree with British Prime Minister Theresa May‘s politics, but she doesn’t think that is a reason to use awful language against her.

The “Harry Potter” author took to Twitter to slam someone she used to follow for calling May a “whore” in a tweet.

“Just unfollowed a man whom I thought was smart and funny, because he called Theresa May a whore,” Rowling said. “If you can’t disagree with a woman without reaching for all those filthy old insults, screw you and your politics. I’m sick of ‘liberal’ men whose mask slips every time a woman displeases them, who reach immediately for crude and humiliating words associated with femaleness, act like old-school misogynists and then preen themselves as though they’ve been brave.”

Rowling continued her rant in ten more tweets. Read them all below.

Click inside to read all of J.K. Rowling’s tweets on the subject…

