Jana Kramer Pens Touching Note After Beloved Dog Dies

Jana Kramer is mourning the loss of her beloved dog Sophie.

The 33-year-old musician took to her Instagram to reveal that the pup had unfortunately passed away after a battle with cancer.

“My last morning snuggle with my Sophie dog,” Jana shared, along with a photo of the pup and her one-year-old daughter, Jolie Rae.

She continued, “Goodbye my Sophie dog. You were my best friend. You never left my side and I will forever cherish the 8 years we had together. I’ll see you at rainbow bridge one day but in the meantime run like crazy and eat as much food as you want there. You are cancer free now baby girl. I love you.”

Our thoughts are with Jana during this difficult time.