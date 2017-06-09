Top Stories
Tom Hardy Writes Emotional Tribute After Dog Woody's Death

Tom Hardy Writes Emotional Tribute After Dog Woody's Death

Amanda Bynes Gives First Interview in 4 Years (Video)

Amanda Bynes Gives First Interview in 4 Years (Video)

10 Things We Learned During Katy Perry's 'Witness' Live Stream!

10 Things We Learned During Katy Perry's 'Witness' Live Stream!

Mary J. Blige Will Pay a Lot in Spousal Support to Ex-Husband

Mary J. Blige Will Pay a Lot in Spousal Support to Ex-Husband

Fri, 09 June 2017 at 10:49 pm

Jana Kramer Pens Touching Note After Beloved Dog Dies

Jana Kramer Pens Touching Note After Beloved Dog Dies

Jana Kramer is mourning the loss of her beloved dog Sophie.

The 33-year-old musician took to her Instagram to reveal that the pup had unfortunately passed away after a battle with cancer.

“My last morning snuggle with my Sophie dog,” Jana shared, along with a photo of the pup and her one-year-old daughter, Jolie Rae.

She continued, “Goodbye my Sophie dog. You were my best friend. You never left my side and I will forever cherish the 8 years we had together. I’ll see you at rainbow bridge one day but in the meantime run like crazy and eat as much food as you want there. You are cancer free now baby girl. I love you.”

Our thoughts are with Jana during this difficult time.

A post shared by Jana Kramer (@kramergirl) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Jana Kramer

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mary J. Blige has been ordered to pay her ex a lot in spousal support - TMZ
  • Christina Grimmie's posthumous debut album has been released - Just Jared Jr
  • Farrah Abraham sends a cease and desist order to another Teen Mom OG co-star - Wetpaint
  • Jon Hamm has join the star-studded cast of the upcoming comedy Tag - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Celebs have a lot to say about former FBI director James Comey's Senate hearing - Gossip Cop