Jhené Aiko Drops ‘While We’re Young’ Music Video – Watch Here!

Jhené Aiko is back on her music grind!

The 29-year-old singer-songwriter has just dropped her latest single "While We're Young," which is the first taste off of her second solo album due out later this year.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jhené Aiko

In the clip, directed by Jay Ahn, Jhené takes cues from Adam Sandler’s 50 First Dates, with her playing the role of a beautiful woman with short-term memory loss.

"While We're Young" is also available on Spotify and iTunes!



Jhené Aiko - 'While We're Young' (Music Video)

Click inside to read the lyrics to Jhené Aiko's brand new song "While We're Young"...