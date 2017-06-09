Jhené Aiko Drops ‘While We’re Young’ Music Video – Watch Here!

Jhené Aiko Drops ‘While We’re Young’ Music Video – Watch Here!
Jhené Aiko is back on her music grind!

The 29-year-old singer-songwriter has just dropped her latest single "While We're Young," which is the first taste off of her second solo album due out later this year.

In the clip, directed by Jay Ahn, Jhené takes cues from Adam Sandler’s 50 First Dates, with her playing the role of a beautiful woman with short-term memory loss.

"While We're Young" is also available on Spotify and iTunes!


Jhené Aiko - 'While We're Young' (Music Video)

Click inside to read the lyrics to Jhené Aiko's brand new song "While We're Young"...

