Justin Bieber & David Guetta: '2U' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Justin Bieber and David Guetta have teamed up to release a hot new single!

The 23-year-old singer and the DJ just dropped their new song “2U.”

For the past few days, Justin‘s been teasing the new song with the help of Victoria’s Secret Angels Sara Sampaio and Elsa Hosk.

Listen to “2U” below!!

