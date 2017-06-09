Top Stories
Ian Somerhalder Carries Pregnant Wife Nikki Reed's Purse at Lunch!

Jerry Seinfeld Explains Why He Wouldn't Hug Kesha

Katy Perry Says Taylor Swift Tried to 'Assassinate Her Character'

Ariana Grande Returns to Tour, Ups Security at Venues

Fri, 09 June 2017 at 12:10 am

Justin Bieber & David Guetta: '2U' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Justin Bieber & David Guetta: '2U' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Justin Bieber and David Guetta have teamed up to release a hot new single!

The 23-year-old singer and the DJ just dropped their new song “2U.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Bieber

For the past few days, Justin‘s been teasing the new song with the help of Victoria’s Secret Angels Sara Sampaio and Elsa Hosk.

You can download Justin and David‘s new song off of iTunes here.

Listen to “2U” below!!

Click inside to read the lyrics for the song…
