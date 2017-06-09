Top Stories
Katy Perry: 'Witness' Album Download & Stream - Listen Now!

Ian Somerhalder Carries Pregnant Wife Nikki Reed's Purse at Lunch!

Ariana Grande Returns to Tour, Ups Security at Venues

Fri, 09 June 2017 at 12:55 am

Katy Perry Is Live Streaming 'Big Brother' Style Until Monday - Watch Now!

If watching Katy Perry‘s every move is one of your dreams, it will be coming true this weekend as she is live streaming her life, Big Brother style, until Monday!

The 32-year-old singer just dropped her new album Witness and she has been on a live stream for nearly two hours. While giving her friends a tour of the house, known as “Witness Headquarters,” Katy revealed that she is keeping the live stream up on YouTube until Monday (June 12).

There are cameras in every room, including the bedroom, and Katy says she will be doing confessionals every morning in which she will answer fan questions and interact with people around the world.

Make sure to stream the full album right now and watch the “Witness World Wide” stream below!


Katy Perry – Witness World Wide
