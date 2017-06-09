Kristen Stewart & Taylor Lautner Reunite at Moschino Show

Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner are still good friends and they had a cute reunion at the Moschino fashion show’s after party on Thursday night (June 8) in Hollywood.

The 27-year-old actress was at the show to support her girlfriend Stella Maxwell, who walked the runway in two totally sheer outfits.

Earlier in the day, Kristen and Stella were spotted holding hands while going for a stroll around town.

