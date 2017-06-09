Top Stories
Tom Hardy Writes Emotional Tribute After Dog Woody's Death

Amanda Bynes Gives First Interview in 4 Years (Video)

10 Things We Learned During Katy Perry's 'Witness' Live Stream!

Mary J. Blige Will Pay a Lot in Spousal Support to Ex-Husband

Fri, 09 June 2017 at 3:02 pm

Kristen Stewart & Taylor Lautner Reunite at Moschino Show

Kristen Stewart & Taylor Lautner Reunite at Moschino Show

Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner are still good friends and they had a cute reunion at the Moschino fashion show’s after party on Thursday night (June 8) in Hollywood.

The 27-year-old actress was at the show to support her girlfriend Stella Maxwell, who walked the runway in two totally sheer outfits.



Earlier in the day, Kristen and Stella were spotted holding hands while going for a stroll around town.

10+ pictures inside of Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell backstage at the show…

