Lecrae & Tori Kelly: 'I'll Find You' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Lecrae has teamed up with Tori Kelly to cool new song!

The rapper and the country artist just dropped their powerful new duet “I’ll Find You.”

This will be Tori‘s first new song of the year, if you don’t count the “Don’t Worry ‘Bout A Thing” cover she did for the movie Sing.

You can download Lecrae and Tori‘s new song off of iTunes here.

Listen to “I’ll Find You” below!

