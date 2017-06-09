Top Stories
Ian Somerhalder Carries Pregnant Wife Nikki Reed's Purse at Lunch!

Ian Somerhalder Carries Pregnant Wife Nikki Reed's Purse at Lunch!

Jerry Seinfeld Explains Why He Wouldn't Hug Kesha

Jerry Seinfeld Explains Why He Wouldn't Hug Kesha

Katy Perry Says Taylor Swift Tried to 'Assassinate Her Character'

Katy Perry Says Taylor Swift Tried to 'Assassinate Her Character'

Ariana Grande Returns to Tour, Ups Security at Venues

Ariana Grande Returns to Tour, Ups Security at Venues

Fri, 09 June 2017 at 12:34 am

Lecrae & Tori Kelly: 'I'll Find You' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Lecrae & Tori Kelly: 'I'll Find You' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Lecrae has teamed up with Tori Kelly to cool new song!

The rapper and the country artist just dropped their powerful new duet “I’ll Find You.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tori Kelly

This will be Tori‘s first new song of the year, if you don’t count the “Don’t Worry ‘Bout A Thing” cover she did for the movie Sing.

You can download Lecrae and Tori‘s new song off of iTunes here.

Listen to “I’ll Find You” below!

Click inside to listen to the new song…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: First Listen, Lecrae, Lyrics, Music, Tori Kelly

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ariana Grande resumes her tour in Paris and everyone in attendance is put through rigorous security after the Manchester bombing - TMZ
  • Noah Cyrus wants to do a song with Fifth Harmony - Just Jared Jr
  • Lamar Odom's daughter says his marriage to Khloe Kardashian was "toxic" - Wetpaint
  • Check out one of the first reviews of The Mummy - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Is Jennifer Aniston starring in a musical? - Gossip Cop