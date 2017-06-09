Top Stories
Tom Hardy Writes Emotional Tribute After Dog Woody's Death

Amanda Bynes Gives First Interview in 4 Years (Video)

10 Things We Learned During Katy Perry's 'Witness' Live Stream!

Mary J. Blige Will Pay a Lot in Spousal Support to Ex-Husband

Fri, 09 June 2017 at 12:57 pm

Liev Schreiber Rings Bell For Tequila Shots On 'Ellen', Talks Turning 50 - Watch Here!

Liev Schreiber had a little too much fun with Ellen DeGeneres while appearing on her talk show in an episode airing on Friday (June 9).

Since the 49-year-old Ray Donovan star likes to drink every time he’s on the show, Ellen gives him a bell to ring if he wants tequila shots, which he takes advantage of multiple times throughout his appearance.

Liev chats about how he’s been trying to learn how to surf for the past 15 years, and also talks about turning 50-years-old and how he plans on celebrating.

“We all need milestones and 50 is one of them so I’m looking forward to it,” Liev expressed. “I know something is expected of me. The most fun thing that I can think of is to put everyone on a Greyhound bus and take them somewhere, but I don’t know where.


Liev Schreiber’s 50th Birthday Bus Adventure

Liev Schreiber’s Complicated Relationship with Goats
Photos: Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.
Posted to: Ellen DeGeneres, Liev Schreiber

