Little Mix Debut Empowering ‘Power’ Music Video – Watch Here!

Little Mix have just released their brand new music video for "Power" featuring Stormzy, and it truly lives up to its title!

The clip finds the ladies - Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall - rocking fierce and distinct individual looks before coming together for an epic Pride march by the end, where the girls' real-life moms also join in on the fun.

RuPaul's Drag Race stars Alaska Thunderf*ck 5000, Willam and Courtney Act also make cameos as Jade's sidekicks.

"Power" is the fourth single off of their latest album Glory Days, which is available on iTunes now.



Little Mix - 'Power' (Music Video)