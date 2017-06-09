Top Stories
Fri, 09 June 2017 at 12:04 am

Lorde: 'Sober' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Lorde: 'Sober' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Lorde‘s latest single off of her upcoming album is out now!

The 20-year-old singer just dropped her new song “Sober.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lorde

Lorde recently announced the first few dates of her upcoming world tour that will support her upcoming new album Melodrama.

You can download Lorde‘s new single off of iTunes here and pre-order Melodrama before it’s worldwide release next Friday.

Listen to “Sober” below!

Click inside to check out the lyrics for the new song…
