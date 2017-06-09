Lorde: 'Sober' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Lorde‘s latest single off of her upcoming album is out now!

The 20-year-old singer just dropped her new song “Sober.”

Lorde recently announced the first few dates of her upcoming world tour that will support her upcoming new album Melodrama.

You can download Lorde‘s new single off of iTunes here and pre-order Melodrama before it’s worldwide release next Friday.

Listen to “Sober” below!

