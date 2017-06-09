Mandy Moore & Milo Ventimiglia's 'This Is Us' Honored by Television Academy for Changing Lives

Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia walk the red carpet at the 2017 Television Academy Honors event on Thursday (June 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The actors were joined by their This Is Us co-stars Chrissy Metz, Susan Kelechi Watson, and Chris Sullivan. Also in attendance were event host Dana Delaney and Speechless stars Minnie Driver, Mason Cook, Kyla Kenedy, John Ross Bowie, and Cedric Yarbrough.

The event celebrated six programs “that, through their content, strived to inspire change or change lives,” according to Variety.

This Is Us and Speechless were joined by Last Week Tonight, The Night Of, Before The Flood, and We Will Rise as the honorees.

FYI: Mandy is wearing a Lela Rose dress and Stella Luna shoes.