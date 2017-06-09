Top Stories
Katy Perry: 'Witness' Album Download & Stream - Listen Now!

Ian Somerhalder Carries Pregnant Wife Nikki Reed's Purse at Lunch!

Ariana Grande Returns to Tour, Ups Security at Venues

Fri, 09 June 2017 at 5:00 am

Mariah Carey Grabs a Sushi Dinner in Los Angeles

Mariah Carey is all smiles as she leaves a sushi restaurant on Tuesday night (June 6) in Los Angeles.

The 47-year-old entertainer went rocker cool in gold-lensed sunglasses, boots, and a leather jacket as she grabbed dinner with her manager.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mariah Carey

The following day, Mariah looked sexy in a black body suit and nude heels as she spent the afternoon shopping in Beverly Hills.

Over the weekend, Mariah was spotted holding hands with on-again boyfriend Bryan Tanaka as they stepped out for date night.
mariah carey grabs a sushi dinner in la01
mariah carey grabs a sushi dinner in la02
mariah carey grabs a sushi dinner in la03
mariah carey grabs a sushi dinner in la04

Photos: Backgrid USA, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Mariah Carey

