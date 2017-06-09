Mariah Carey Grabs a Sushi Dinner in Los Angeles

Mariah Carey is all smiles as she leaves a sushi restaurant on Tuesday night (June 6) in Los Angeles.

The 47-year-old entertainer went rocker cool in gold-lensed sunglasses, boots, and a leather jacket as she grabbed dinner with her manager.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mariah Carey

The following day, Mariah looked sexy in a black body suit and nude heels as she spent the afternoon shopping in Beverly Hills.

Over the weekend, Mariah was spotted holding hands with on-again boyfriend Bryan Tanaka as they stepped out for date night.