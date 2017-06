Miley Cyrus: 'Inspired' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Miley Cyrus has finally dropped the full studio version of her uplifting anthem called “Inspired,” and you can stream it right here!

The 24-year-old entertainer first debuted the encouraging track during her performance at the Today Show, which was later followed up by another at Ariana Grande‘s One Love Manchester benefit concert.

“SURPRISE! πŸ’™β€οΈπŸ’›πŸ’œπŸ’š In celebration of #Pride and the desperate cry for more love in this world #Inspired is OUT NOW,” Miley captioned with her Instagram post. “I will be donating my share of the proceeds to @happyhippiefdn so we can continue to fight injustice and give food, shelter and most importantly hope to homeless youth everywhere!”

“Inspired” is also available on Spotify and iTunes!



Miley Cyrus – ‘Inspired’ (Full Audio)

