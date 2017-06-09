Miley Cyrus: 'Inspired' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Top Stories
Miley Cyrus has finally dropped the full studio version of her uplifting anthem called “Inspired,” and you can stream it right here!

The 24-year-old entertainer first debuted the encouraging track during her performance at the Today Show, which was later followed up by another at Ariana Grande‘s One Love Manchester benefit concert.

“SURPRISE! 💙❤️💛💜💚 In celebration of #Pride and the desperate cry for more love in this world #Inspired is OUT NOW,” Miley captioned with her Instagram post. “I will be donating my share of the proceeds to @happyhippiefdn so we can continue to fight injustice and give food, shelter and most importantly hope to homeless youth everywhere!”

"Inspired" is also available on Spotify and iTunes!


Miley Cyrus – ‘Inspired’ (Full Audio)

Click inside to read the lyrics to Miley’s brand new song “Inspired”…
