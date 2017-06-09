Top Stories
Fri, 09 June 2017 at 2:53 am

Miranda Kerr Flashes Her Wedding Ring at Moschino Show!

Miranda Kerr Flashes Her Wedding Ring at Moschino Show!

Miranda Kerr flashes her wedding ring while leaving the Moschino fashion show at Milk Studios on Thursday (June 8) in Hollywood.

The 34-year-old model returned to the runway for the first time since getting married to new husband, Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel, a couple weeks ago.

Miranda was joined by fellow model Jasmine Tookes while leaving the show.

Jasmine was also in the show, as were Joan Smalls, Matthew Noszka, and Jasmine Sanders. See more photos of all of them in the gallery!

“Backstage at @moschino 😘,” Miranda captioned the below Instagram photo.

A post shared by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on

10+ pictures inside of Miranda Kerr and other models at the fashion show…

