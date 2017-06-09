Top Stories
Fri, 09 June 2017 at 8:29 pm

Miranda Lambert & Anderson East Couple Up With Cute Pups For a Good Cause!

Miranda Lambert & Anderson East Couple Up With Cute Pups For a Good Cause!

Miranda Lambert and her boyfriend Anderson East are helping support shelter pets!

The 33-year-old country star stepped out to host the first Miranda MuttNation March on Friday afternoon (June 9) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.

Miranda teamed up with the organization to host the walk to raise money for animals in shelters.

After the event, Miranda took to her Instagram to thank fans and participants for their support.

“I’m still am so thankful that so many people came out to support shelter pets at the #MuttNationMarch. We turned Nashville pink! Some of you have asked how to help, even if you’re not in Nashville. When you donate at the link in my bio you could win a trip to hang out & fix up an animal shelter with me. #loveashelterpet,” Miranda wrote.

Fans can donate to the MuttNation Foundation on their CrowdRise.
