Fri, 09 June 2017 at 7:00 am

Olivia Munn Shows Off Some Leg in New York City

Olivia Munn Shows Off Some Leg in New York City

Olivia Munn struts her way down the sidewalk as she enjoys the warm weather on Thursday afternoon (June 8) in New York City.

The 36-year-old actress looked sexy in a leather mini-skirt, T shirt, and high-top sneakers for her afternoon outing.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Olivia Munn

The afternoon before, Olivia showed off her toned midriff in a corset-like bra and maroon heels as she headed to a business meeting.

Olivia looked pretty in a floral-print dress as she attended the 2017 CFDA Awards earlier this week.
Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline
