Olivia Munn Shows Off Some Leg in New York City
Olivia Munn struts her way down the sidewalk as she enjoys the warm weather on Thursday afternoon (June 8) in New York City.
The 36-year-old actress looked sexy in a leather mini-skirt, T shirt, and high-top sneakers for her afternoon outing.
The afternoon before, Olivia showed off her toned midriff in a corset-like bra and maroon heels as she headed to a business meeting.
Olivia looked pretty in a floral-print dress as she attended the 2017 CFDA Awards earlier this week.