Top Stories
Tom Hardy Writes Emotional Tribute After Dog Woody's Death

Tom Hardy Writes Emotional Tribute After Dog Woody's Death

Amanda Bynes Gives First Interview in 4 Years (Video)

Amanda Bynes Gives First Interview in 4 Years (Video)

10 Things We Learned During Katy Perry's 'Witness' Live Stream!

10 Things We Learned During Katy Perry's 'Witness' Live Stream!

Mary J. Blige Will Pay a Lot in Spousal Support to Ex-Husband

Mary J. Blige Will Pay a Lot in Spousal Support to Ex-Husband

Fri, 09 June 2017 at 6:10 pm

Pharrell Williams Drops 'Yellow Light' Music Video From 'Despicable Me 3' Soundtrack - Watch Now!

Pharrell Williams Drops 'Yellow Light' Music Video From 'Despicable Me 3' Soundtrack - Watch Now!

Pharrell Williams just released a brand new, infectious track from the upcoming Despicable Me 3 soundtrack!

The 44-year-old entertainer dropped “Yellow Light” on Friday (June 9) and it’s sure to keep you dancing all summer!

In the video, Pharrell gets transported into a video game with the Despicable Me minions to fight the movie’s evil villan.

This isn’t the first time Pharrell has worked alongside the minions though – his huge hit “Happy” was featured on 2013′s Despicable Me 2 soundtrack.

Check out the entire video below…

Click inside to read the lyrics to Pharrell Williams’s brand new song “Yellow Light”…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Music, Pharrell Williams

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mary J. Blige has been ordered to pay her ex a lot in spousal support - TMZ
  • Christina Grimmie's posthumous debut album has been released - Just Jared Jr
  • Farrah Abraham sends a cease and desist order to another Teen Mom OG co-star - Wetpaint
  • Jon Hamm has join the star-studded cast of the upcoming comedy Tag - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Celebs have a lot to say about former FBI director James Comey's Senate hearing - Gossip Cop