Pharrell Williams Drops 'Yellow Light' Music Video From 'Despicable Me 3' Soundtrack - Watch Now!

Pharrell Williams just released a brand new, infectious track from the upcoming Despicable Me 3 soundtrack!

The 44-year-old entertainer dropped “Yellow Light” on Friday (June 9) and it’s sure to keep you dancing all summer!

In the video, Pharrell gets transported into a video game with the Despicable Me minions to fight the movie’s evil villan.

This isn’t the first time Pharrell has worked alongside the minions though – his huge hit “Happy” was featured on 2013′s Despicable Me 2 soundtrack.

Check out the entire video below…

Click inside to read the lyrics to Pharrell Williams’s brand new song “Yellow Light”…

