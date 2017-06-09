Presley Gerber Graduates High School, Walks in Moschino Show

Presley Gerber poses with designer Jeremy Scott and his sister Kaia Gerber backstage at the Moschino fashion show on Thursday night (June 8) at Milk Studios in Hollywood.

The 17-year-old model, who walked in the show alongside fellow models Hailey Baldwin and Jordan Barrett, graduated from high school earlier that day!

“So proud of you @PresleyGerber! Congrats on your graduation! 👨‍🎓,” Presley‘s mom Cindy Crawford wrote on her Instagram account.

“Big day, huge gift. Keeping @Omega in the family,” Presley captioned the below photos of him wearing an Omega watch with his cap and gown.

