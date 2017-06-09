Reese Witherspoon Joins a Future Co-Star at AFI Tribute Gala

Reese Witherspoon poses on the red carpet with actor Jon Rudnitsky at the American Film Institute’s 2017 Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute on Thursday (June 8) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The 41-year-old actress is at the event to help pay tribute to Diane Keaton, who directed Reese in the 1991 movie Wildflower.

Reese and Jon will be working together in the upcoming romantic comedy Home Again and you can watch the trailer right now!

Earlier in the day, Reese wore a blue rain coat while running errands around Los Angeles.

FYI: Reese is wearing a Miu Miu dress.

