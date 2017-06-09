Fri, 09 June 2017 at 4:15 pm
Sandra Bullock Gets Restraining Order Against a Stalker
- Learn the scary details about Sandra Bullock‘s stalker – TMZ
- Here is a timeline of the Taylor Swift and Katy Perry feud – Wetpaint
- Christina Grimmie fans can’t stop praising her new album – Just Jared Jr
- Beyonce is still fighting over a trademark of the name Blue Ivy – DListed
- Watch Hailee Steinfeld in the gym – Hollywood Tuna
- Chelsea Manning is giving her first interview after her release – Towleroad
- Camila Cabello was almost the featured artist on a massive hit song – J-14
