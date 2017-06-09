Sarah Jessica Parker Shows Off Her Hacky Sack Skills on Set

Sarah Jessica Parker might have a secret talent!

It looks like the 52-year-old actress is pretty talented when it comes to kicking around a hacky sack!

While on the set of her show Divorce on Friday (June 9), Sarah was spotted kicking around a hacky sack during some down time.

Sarah even managed to show the skill despite wearing a pair of high heels!

The day before, Sarah took to her Instagram to share another funny moment from set with her co-stars Molly Shannon and Talia Balsam.

“Part 2 of the many ways we said goodbye, or so long, to [Talia] upon her wrap of Season 2,” Jessica wrote.

Check out the funny video below…