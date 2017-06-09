Top Stories
Tom Hardy Writes Emotional Tribute After Dog Woody's Death

Tom Hardy Writes Emotional Tribute After Dog Woody's Death

Amanda Bynes Gives First Interview in 4 Years (Video)

Amanda Bynes Gives First Interview in 4 Years (Video)

10 Things We Learned During Katy Perry's 'Witness' Live Stream!

10 Things We Learned During Katy Perry's 'Witness' Live Stream!

Mary J. Blige Will Pay a Lot in Spousal Support to Ex-Husband

Mary J. Blige Will Pay a Lot in Spousal Support to Ex-Husband

Fri, 09 June 2017 at 9:26 pm

Sarah Jessica Parker Shows Off Her Hacky Sack Skills on Set

Sarah Jessica Parker Shows Off Her Hacky Sack Skills on Set

Sarah Jessica Parker might have a secret talent!

It looks like the 52-year-old actress is pretty talented when it comes to kicking around a hacky sack!

While on the set of her show Divorce on Friday (June 9), Sarah was spotted kicking around a hacky sack during some down time.

Sarah even managed to show the skill despite wearing a pair of high heels!

The day before, Sarah took to her Instagram to share another funny moment from set with her co-stars Molly Shannon and Talia Balsam.

“Part 2 of the many ways we said goodbye, or so long, to [Talia] upon her wrap of Season 2,” Jessica wrote.

Check out the funny video below…

A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on

Just Jared on Facebook
sarah jessica parker shows off her hacky sack skills 01
sarah jessica parker shows off her hacky sack skills 02
sarah jessica parker shows off her hacky sack skills 03
sarah jessica parker shows off her hacky sack skills 04
sarah jessica parker shows off her hacky sack skills 05
sarah jessica parker shows off her hacky sack skills 06

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Sarah Jessica Parker

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mary J. Blige has been ordered to pay her ex a lot in spousal support - TMZ
  • Christina Grimmie's posthumous debut album has been released - Just Jared Jr
  • Farrah Abraham sends a cease and desist order to another Teen Mom OG co-star - Wetpaint
  • Jon Hamm has join the star-studded cast of the upcoming comedy Tag - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Celebs have a lot to say about former FBI director James Comey's Senate hearing - Gossip Cop