Stream Taylor Swift's Music on Spotify - Listen Now!

Taylor Swift‘s entire back catalog of music is now available to stream on Spotify and all other streaming services!

The 27-year-old singer famously removed her music from streaming services as she didn’t feel that artists were being paid fairly for their work. After writing an open letter to Apple Music, the company changed their policy and she forged a partnership with them, allowing the service to stream her songs.

Now, all other services like Spotify, Tidal, Amazon Music, and more have the songs!

Coincidentally, or not so coincidentally, Taylor‘s music hit the streaming services at the same exact time as her rival Katy Perry‘s brand new album Witness.

Listen to all of the albums below!

2014′s 1989

2012′s Red

2010′s Speak Now

2008′s Fearless





2006′s Taylor Swift