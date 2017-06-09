Top Stories
Fri, 09 June 2017 at 12:21 am

Stream Taylor Swift's Music on Spotify - Listen Now!

Stream Taylor Swift's Music on Spotify - Listen Now!

Taylor Swift‘s entire back catalog of music is now available to stream on Spotify and all other streaming services!

The 27-year-old singer famously removed her music from streaming services as she didn’t feel that artists were being paid fairly for their work. After writing an open letter to Apple Music, the company changed their policy and she forged a partnership with them, allowing the service to stream her songs.

Now, all other services like Spotify, Tidal, Amazon Music, and more have the songs!

Coincidentally, or not so coincidentally, Taylor‘s music hit the streaming services at the same exact time as her rival Katy Perry‘s brand new album Witness.

Listen to all of the albums below!

2014′s 1989

Click inside to hear the rest of the albums…

2012′s Red

2010′s Speak Now

2008′s Fearless


2006′s Taylor Swift
