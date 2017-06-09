Top Stories
10 Things We Learned During Katy Perry's 'Witness' Live Stream!

10 Things We Learned During Katy Perry's 'Witness' Live Stream!

Halle Berry Bares Midriff with Sheer Top After Pregnancy Rumors

Halle Berry Bares Midriff with Sheer Top After Pregnancy Rumors

Miranda Kerr Flashes Her Wedding Ring at Moschino Show!

Miranda Kerr Flashes Her Wedding Ring at Moschino Show!

Mary J. Blige Will Pay a Lot in Spousal Support to Ex-Husband

Mary J. Blige Will Pay a Lot in Spousal Support to Ex-Husband

Fri, 09 June 2017 at 12:18 pm

SZA: 'CTRL' Album Download & Stream - Listen Now!

SZA: 'CTRL' Album Download & Stream - Listen Now!

SZA‘s much-anticipated debut album called CTRL is officially here and you can stream all of the songs right now!

The 26-year-old singer’s first full-length project includes appearances from Travis Scott on the album’s buzzing single “Love Galore,” as well as her labelmate Kendrick Lamar, who pops up on “Doves in the Wind.”

SZA has described CTRL as a concept album: “I’ve lacked control my whole life and I think I’ve craved it my whole life. I couldn’t really arrive at it and now, I’m not really looking to arrive at it anymore,” SZA told The Breakfast Club. “I’m just happy to be present. It’s weird. If you try to control a future moment, it’s impossible. There’s no such thing as control anyway. It’s just a concept, a word, a fantasy. But if you focus on the way you feel in the now and what you do with the now, I feel like it leads to having true control in the future.”

You can download CTRL now on iTunes or stream it below via Spotify.

Click inside for the Apple Music stream…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: First Listen, Music, sza

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mary J. Blige has been ordered to pay her ex $30,000 in spousal support - TMZ
  • Christina Grimmie's posthumous debut album has been released - Just Jared Jr
  • Farrah Abraham sends a cease and desist order to another Teen Mom OG co-star - Wetpaint
  • Jon Hamm has join the star-studded cast of the upcoming comedy Tag - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Celebs have a lot to say about former FBI director James Comey's Senate hearing - Gossip Cop