SZA: 'CTRL' Album Download & Stream - Listen Now!

SZA‘s much-anticipated debut album called CTRL is officially here and you can stream all of the songs right now!

The 26-year-old singer’s first full-length project includes appearances from Travis Scott on the album’s buzzing single “Love Galore,” as well as her labelmate Kendrick Lamar, who pops up on “Doves in the Wind.”

SZA has described CTRL as a concept album: “I’ve lacked control my whole life and I think I’ve craved it my whole life. I couldn’t really arrive at it and now, I’m not really looking to arrive at it anymore,” SZA told The Breakfast Club. “I’m just happy to be present. It’s weird. If you try to control a future moment, it’s impossible. There’s no such thing as control anyway. It’s just a concept, a word, a fantasy. But if you focus on the way you feel in the now and what you do with the now, I feel like it leads to having true control in the future.”

You can download CTRL now on iTunes or stream it below via Spotify.

