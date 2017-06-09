Top Stories
Fri, 09 June 2017 at 9:30 am

The Leftovers' Margaret Qualley Talks About Her Simple Style

The Leftovers' Margaret Qualley Talks About Her Simple Style

Margaret Qualley‘s style stays simple in her every day life, but it was anything but simple for her glamorous fashion shoot in Glamour‘s July 2017 issue, on newsstands July 13!

Here is what the 22-year-old The Leftovers actress had to share with the mag:

On her new film Novitiate: “It was a female writer, a female DP, a female director, and an almost entirely female cast. I feel really lucky that it happened, because it’s not so common.”

On getting into character: “Wardrobe is a huge part of feeling like the character. Stepping into somebody else’s shoes changes the way you feel.”

On her style: “My style is pretty simple. I wear jeans and T-shirts. I love a backpack, because you can fit lots of things in it, like books—and dental floss. I’m an avid flosser.”

For more from Margaret, visit Glamour.com!
Photos: Robbie Fimmano
