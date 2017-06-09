Tom Hardy Writes Emotional Tribute After Dog Woody's Death

Tom Hardy adopted his dog Woody six years ago after finding him walking along a highway in Atlanta and he just wrote an emotional tribute following the dog’s death.

The 39-year-old Oscar-nominated actor opened up about how he rescued Woody and then revealed the sad news that he passed away.

“I don’t normally speak out about family and friends but this is an unusual circumstance. Woody affected so many people in his own right so with great respect to his autonomy and as a familiar friendly face to many of you, it is with great great sadness a heavy heart that I inform you that after a very hard and short 6 month battle with an aggressive polymyostisis Woody passed away, two days ago,” Tom wrote in a blog posted on his fan site’s Tumblr.

“He was only age 6. He was far too young to leave us and we at home are devastated by his loss. I am ultimately grateful for his loyal companionship and love and it is of some great comfort that he is no longer suffering. Above all I am completely gutted. The world for me was a better place with him in it and by my side,” Tom added. “To the bestest friend ever. To me and to a family who loved him beyond words and whom he loved without doubt more than I have ever known. Woody was the bestest of journey companions we ever could dream of having. Our souls intertwined forever.”

Pictured inside: Tom playing with Woody on the set of Legend back in July 2014.