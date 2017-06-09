Vanessa Hudgens & Kate Beckinsale Had So Much Fun at Moschino Fashion Show!

Vanessa Hudgens and Kate Beckinsale can’t wipe the smiles off their faces while sitting front row at the Moschino fashion show held at Milk Studios on Thursday (June 8) in Hollywood.

The ladies were joined st the event by Sarah Hyland, Westworld‘s Angela Sarafyan, Transformers‘ Isabela Moner, Empire‘s Serayah, and Olivia Holt, the star of Freeform’s upcoming Marvel series Cloak and Dagger.

“Were we supposed to have this much fun @itsjeremyscott @moschino? We didddd ❤️❤️❤️,” Kate wrote on Instagram with photos from the show.

FYI: Olivia is wearing a Moschino dress and coat, Schutz boots, a Les Petits Joueurs bag, Rachel Katz earrings, an EF Collection necklace, and rings by Graziela Gems and Vita Fede.

