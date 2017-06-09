Victoria Beckham is Showing Off Her New Summer Wardrobe!

Victoria Beckham is ready for summer!

The 43-year-old fashion designer looked cool in a light blue plaid top with matching trousers as she headed to a meeting on Wednesday afternoon (June 7) in New York City.

Later that day, Victoria looked stunning in a bight, orange dress and maroon heels as continued her day around town.



Victoria turned heads the day before when she stepped out in a bright orange blouse and lime green pants – a big difference from her usual darker aesthetic!