Victoria's Secret Angels Lip Sync Justin Bieber's '2U' (Video)

Justin Bieber and David Guetta are getting some help promoting their new song!

After the release of their new song “2U”, the DJ dropped a music video of several Victoria’s Secret Angels lip syncing the song while dancing around in their lingerie.

Models Martha Hunt, Romee Strijd, Jasmine Tookes, Elsa Hosk, Sara Sampaio, and Stella Maxwell all lip synced the lyrics to Justin‘s new song as they posed and danced around.

Watch the video below!



David Guetta ft Justin Bieber – 2U (The Victoria’s Secret Angels Lip Sync)