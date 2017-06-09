Top Stories
Katy Perry: 'Witness' Album Download &amp; Stream - Listen Now!

Katy Perry: 'Witness' Album Download & Stream - Listen Now!

Ian Somerhalder Carries Pregnant Wife Nikki Reed's Purse at Lunch!

Ian Somerhalder Carries Pregnant Wife Nikki Reed's Purse at Lunch!

Ariana Grande Returns to Tour, Ups Security at Venues

Ariana Grande Returns to Tour, Ups Security at Venues

Fri, 09 June 2017 at 1:15 am

Victoria's Secret Angels Lip Sync Justin Bieber's '2U' (Video)

Victoria's Secret Angels Lip Sync Justin Bieber's '2U' (Video)

Justin Bieber and David Guetta are getting some help promoting their new song!

After the release of their new song “2U”, the DJ dropped a music video of several Victoria’s Secret Angels lip syncing the song while dancing around in their lingerie.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Bieber

Models Martha Hunt, Romee Strijd, Jasmine Tookes, Elsa Hosk, Sara Sampaio, and Stella Maxwell all lip synced the lyrics to Justin‘s new song as they posed and danced around.

Make sure you check out Justin and David‘s new song “2U” here.

Watch the video below!


David Guetta ft Justin Bieber – 2U (The Victoria’s Secret Angels Lip Sync)
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: David Guetta, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Justin Bieber, Martha Hunt, Romee Strijd, Sara Sampaio, Stella Maxwell, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ariana Grande resumes her tour in Paris and everyone in attendance is put through rigorous security after the Manchester bombing - TMZ
  • Noah Cyrus wants to do a song with Fifth Harmony - Just Jared Jr
  • Lamar Odom's daughter says his marriage to Khloe Kardashian was "toxic" - Wetpaint
  • Check out one of the first reviews of The Mummy - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Is Jennifer Aniston starring in a musical? - Gossip Cop