Woody Allen Makes Rare Appearance to Honor Diane Keaton at AFI Gala Tribute!

Woody Allen gives his longtime friend Diane Keaton a hug while honoring her at the American Film Institute’s 2017 Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute on Thursday (June 8) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Diane had support from a legendary group of friends at the event, including Meryl Streep, Morgan Freeman, Al Pacino, Warren Beatty, Martin Short, Jane Fonda, Steve Martin, Candice Bergen, Sidney Poitier, George Stevens Jr., Richard Dreyfuss, and many more.

Woody called Diane a “woman who is great at everything,” but he also roasted her and joked about her she has been with the “most charismatic men in Hollywood and they always dumped her.” He of course directed her in the movie Annie Hall, which won her an Oscar.

