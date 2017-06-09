Top Stories
Katy Perry: 'Witness' Album Download &amp; Stream - Listen Now!

Katy Perry: 'Witness' Album Download & Stream - Listen Now!

Ian Somerhalder Carries Pregnant Wife Nikki Reed's Purse at Lunch!

Ian Somerhalder Carries Pregnant Wife Nikki Reed's Purse at Lunch!

Ariana Grande Returns to Tour, Ups Security at Venues

Ariana Grande Returns to Tour, Ups Security at Venues

Fri, 09 June 2017 at 8:00 am

Woody Allen Makes Rare Appearance to Honor Diane Keaton at AFI Gala Tribute!

Woody Allen Makes Rare Appearance to Honor Diane Keaton at AFI Gala Tribute!

Woody Allen gives his longtime friend Diane Keaton a hug while honoring her at the American Film Institute’s 2017 Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute on Thursday (June 8) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Diane had support from a legendary group of friends at the event, including Meryl Streep, Morgan Freeman, Al Pacino, Warren Beatty, Martin Short, Jane Fonda, Steve Martin, Candice Bergen, Sidney Poitier, George Stevens Jr., Richard Dreyfuss, and many more.

Woody called Diane a “woman who is great at everything,” but he also roasted her and joked about her she has been with the “most charismatic men in Hollywood and they always dumped her.” He of course directed her in the movie Annie Hall, which won her an Oscar.

35+ pictures inside of Diane Keaton and others at the event…

Just Jared on Facebook
woody allen diane keaton meryl streep afi tribue 01
woody allen diane keaton meryl streep afi tribue 02
woody allen diane keaton meryl streep afi tribue 03
woody allen diane keaton meryl streep afi tribue 04
woody allen diane keaton meryl streep afi tribue 05
woody allen diane keaton meryl streep afi tribue 06
woody allen diane keaton meryl streep afi tribue 07
woody allen diane keaton meryl streep afi tribue 08
woody allen diane keaton meryl streep afi tribue 09
woody allen diane keaton meryl streep afi tribue 10
woody allen diane keaton meryl streep afi tribue 11
woody allen diane keaton meryl streep afi tribue 12
woody allen diane keaton meryl streep afi tribue 13
woody allen diane keaton meryl streep afi tribue 14
woody allen diane keaton meryl streep afi tribue 15
woody allen diane keaton meryl streep afi tribue 16
woody allen diane keaton meryl streep afi tribue 17
woody allen diane keaton meryl streep afi tribue 18
woody allen diane keaton meryl streep afi tribue 19
woody allen diane keaton meryl streep afi tribue 20
woody allen diane keaton meryl streep afi tribue 21
woody allen diane keaton meryl streep afi tribue 22
woody allen diane keaton meryl streep afi tribue 23
woody allen diane keaton meryl streep afi tribue 24
woody allen diane keaton meryl streep afi tribue 25
woody allen diane keaton meryl streep afi tribue 26
woody allen diane keaton meryl streep afi tribue 27
woody allen diane keaton meryl streep afi tribue 28
woody allen diane keaton meryl streep afi tribue 29
woody allen diane keaton meryl streep afi tribue 30
woody allen diane keaton meryl streep afi tribue 31
woody allen diane keaton meryl streep afi tribue 32
woody allen diane keaton meryl streep afi tribue 33
woody allen diane keaton meryl streep afi tribue 34
woody allen diane keaton meryl streep afi tribue 35
woody allen diane keaton meryl streep afi tribue 36
woody allen diane keaton meryl streep afi tribue 37

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Al Pacino, Candice Bergen, Diane Keaton, George Stevens Jr., Jane Fonda, Martin Short, Meryl Streep, Morgan Freeman, Richard Dreyfuss, Sidney Poitier, Steve Martin, Warren Beatty, Woody Allen

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mary J. Blige has been ordered to pay her ex $30,000 in spousal support - TMZ
  • Christina Grimmie's posthumous debut album has been released - Just Jared Jr
  • Farrah Abraham sends a cease and desist order to another Teen Mom OG co-star - Wetpaint
  • Jon Hamm has join the star-studded cast of the upcoming comedy Tag - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Celebs have a lot to say about former FBI director James Comey's Senate hearing - Gossip Cop