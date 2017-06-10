Amanda Bynes Regains Control of Her Finances, Court Says She is 'Doing So Much Better'

Amanda Bynes is once again in charge of her own finances.

The court has reportedly agreed that the 31-year-old former actress has been “doing so much better” this past year, People reports.

Her mother Lynn has been in charge of both Amanda‘s personal and financial matters over the past three years.

“Because Amanda was doing much better, in October 2016, after providing a detailed accounting of the estate and accounting for every expenditure and receipt, Lynn petitioned the court to terminate the conservatorship of the estate,” Amanda‘s conservatorship attorney Nyree Kolanjian explained.

“Then after several hearings and detailed presentations to the judge regarding her progress and plans moving forward, the court approved the petition and handed control over her estate back to Amanda and her parents to handle privately outside of the courts,” Nyree went on.

“The court felt, based on Amanda’s progress and her great relationship with her parents, there was no longer a need for court supervision of Amanda’s money and she and her family can handle her financial affairs privately,” Nyree added. “This was a first step in the right direction. Amanda’s doing fantastic. Her parents are thrilled with Amanda’s progress and how well she’s been doing. They have a great relationship and have a lot of faith in Amanda.”

Lynn remains conservator over Amanda ‘s “person,” meaning she still makes health and medical decisions for her daughter.

Amanda recently gave her first interview in four years, revealing that she is sober and wants to get back into acting. She also clarified what she meant by those NSFW Drake tweets.