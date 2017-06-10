Ansel Elgort's Go-To Lip-Sync Song is The Commodores' 'Easy'

Ansel Elgort wears a red t-shirt while having dinner at Craig’s restaurant on Friday (June 9) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 23-year-old actor stars in the upcoming movie Baby Driver and his director Edgar Wright opened up about Ansel‘s cool audition story that night while attending a LACMA screening presented by Audi.

Edgar revealed that he asked Ansel out of the blue to lip-sync a song he knows by heart and he chose The Commodores‘ “Easy.” The moment was so great, that it inspired the soundtrack for the movie and Edgar included the song in a scene!