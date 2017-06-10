Top Stories
Jessica Chastain Is Married to Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo!

Jessica Chastain Is Married to Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo!

Adam West Dead - TV's 'Batman' Actor Dies at 88

Adam West Dead - TV's 'Batman' Actor Dies at 88

Anne Hathaway &amp; Emily Blunt Arrive for Jessica Chastain's Italian Wedding!

Anne Hathaway & Emily Blunt Arrive for Jessica Chastain's Italian Wedding!

Beyonce's Due Date is Almost Here, But Where is Jay Z?

Beyonce's Due Date is Almost Here, But Where is Jay Z?

Sat, 10 June 2017 at 5:55 pm

Ansel Elgort's Go-To Lip-Sync Song is The Commodores' 'Easy'

Ansel Elgort's Go-To Lip-Sync Song is The Commodores' 'Easy'

Ansel Elgort wears a red t-shirt while having dinner at Craig’s restaurant on Friday (June 9) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 23-year-old actor stars in the upcoming movie Baby Driver and his director Edgar Wright opened up about Ansel‘s cool audition story that night while attending a LACMA screening presented by Audi.

Edgar revealed that he asked Ansel out of the blue to lip-sync a song he knows by heart and he chose The Commodores‘ “Easy.” The moment was so great, that it inspired the soundtrack for the movie and Edgar included the song in a scene!
Just Jared on Facebook
ansel elgort craigs west hollywood 01
ansel elgort craigs west hollywood 02
ansel elgort craigs west hollywood 03
ansel elgort craigs west hollywood 04

Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline, BackGrid USA
Posted to: Ansel Elgort

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce's due date is approaching but Jay Z is in Jamaica - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez totally lost a trivia game about herself - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's all the Taylor Swift and Katy Perry drama explained - Wetpaint
  • Everything you need to know before the Tonys this weekend - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Meghan Markle isn't ditching her friends for Prince Harry - Gossip Cop