Top Stories
Tom Hardy Writes Emotional Tribute After Dog Woody's Death

Tom Hardy Writes Emotional Tribute After Dog Woody's Death

Amanda Bynes Gives First Interview in 4 Years (Video)

Amanda Bynes Gives First Interview in 4 Years (Video)

10 Things We Learned During Katy Perry's 'Witness' Live Stream!

10 Things We Learned During Katy Perry's 'Witness' Live Stream!

Mary J. Blige Will Pay a Lot in Spousal Support to Ex-Husband

Mary J. Blige Will Pay a Lot in Spousal Support to Ex-Husband

Sat, 10 June 2017 at 5:20 am

Blake Lively Shares Silly Selfie With Sunscreen Gone Wrong!

Blake Lively Shares Silly Selfie With Sunscreen Gone Wrong!

Blake Lively can pretty much rock any look…including some poorly applied sunscreen!

The 29-year-old actress took to her Instagram to share a hilarious selfie with some sunscreen gone wrong!

“Life can be so sweet😍🌈 …even when your face is covered in clumpy sunscreen and you have no idea but are still feelin good,” Blake captioned the image .

It sounds like Blake might have been unknowingly sporting some of that clumpy sunscreen on her face for quite some time.

We think she looks amazing anyway!

Check out Blake‘s funny photo below…

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Blake Lively

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce's due date is approaching but Jay Z is in Jamaica - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez totally lost a trivia game about herself - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's all the Taylor Swift and Katy Perry drama explained - Wetpaint
  • Everything you need to know before the Tonys this weekend - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Meghan Markle isn't ditching her friends for Prince Harry - Gossip Cop
  • imsn

    stupid post JJ . Wow, she is a human too?