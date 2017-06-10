Top Stories
Jennifer Lawrence's Plane Forced to Make Emergency Landing

Jessica Chastain Is Married to Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo!

Adam West Dead - TV's 'Batman' Actor Dies at 88

Beyonce's Due Date is Almost Here, But Where is Jay Z?

Sat, 10 June 2017 at 9:55 pm

Bobbi Kristina Brown's Ex-Boyfriend Nick Gordon Arrested for Domestic Battery

Nick Gordon, former boyfriend of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, has been taken into custody for domestic violence battery and kidnapping/false imprisonment of an adult, TMZ reports.

The 21-year-old was arrested in Sanford, Fla. on Saturday (June 10), after his current girlfriend filed a police report claiming he had badly beaten her and held her captive in her own home.

In September 2016, Nick was found “legally responsible” for the death of his former girlfriend Bobbi Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown‘s only child together.

Nick was ordered to pay Bobbi‘s estate $36 million.

ICYMI, see how Bobby recently remembered his late daughter on what would have been her 24th birthday.
