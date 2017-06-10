Celebrities React to Adam West's Death - Read the Tweets

Celebrities are speaking out to pay tribute to the late Adam West, who sadly just passed away.

The actor, best known for starring as Batman in the 1960s series of the same name, died at the age of 88 due to leukemia on Friday night (June 9) in Los Angeles.

Adam has recently voiced the role of the character Adam West on the Fox series Family Guy. Seth MacFarlane, the creator and star of the show, has paid his respects to Adam with a beautiful tribute.

Now, more stars – like Ben Affleck, Jim Carrey, Olivia Wilde, and Elijah Wood – are sharing their thoughts as well.

Adam West exemplified heroism. Kind, funny and an all around great guy. Thank you for showing us all how it's done. @therealadamwest — Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck) June 10, 2017

RIP Adam West. You will always be Batman — Will Arnett™ (@arnettwill) June 10, 2017

Farewell, Adam West. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) June 10, 2017

Rest In Peace, Adam West. 🦇 https://t.co/eFbdRPm8n6 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 10, 2017

Farewell Adam West. You were MY Batman. Such a super funny, cool, charismatic actor. Loved the show as a kid, still love the show now. POW! pic.twitter.com/6QAZnOhtMs — edgarwright (@edgarwright) June 10, 2017

When I was a kid POW BLAM Adam West was Batman! With his pal Robin and his tongue planted firmly in his cheek he brought me so much joy. ;^} — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) June 11, 2017

RIP Adam West. First person I saw who was funny, badass & cool all at once. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 10, 2017

Amazing man , class act & mentor , one of the nicest people ever , you will be missed . @therealadamwest #batman pic.twitter.com/NcIA59Q4OF — Antonio Sabáto Jr (@antoniosabatojr) June 10, 2017

Awww so sad to hear about Adam West🙏🏽 RIP to a TV Icon who transcended generations with his self deprecation and wit #Batman https://t.co/u6sEcdxELE — 🌸hrp🌸 (@hollyrpeete) June 10, 2017

Sad to hear of Adam West's passing. A legend as Batman but also, Ty Lookwell https://t.co/BtEBu6uH49 — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) June 10, 2017

Rest in Peace Adam West. We met once in 1987 and I was too embarrassed and too foolishly "cool" to tell you what you meant to my childhood. — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) June 10, 2017

He was my hero when I was 6, wasn't till college when I also got how hilarious he was. RIP #Batman#AdamWest https://t.co/N0Z8fRUWGU — Phil Rosenthal (@PhilRosenthal) June 10, 2017

To the icon behind the mask, the voice behind the animations… Howling to the full moon Batman… https://t.co/WviMVPWlyN — Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) June 10, 2017

Rest in peace to a true tv legend who defined the caped crusader role for so many others #adamwest — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) June 10, 2017

Holy heartbreak Batman. Adam West was a big part of my childhood. We were acquaintances in my adulthood. A wonderful man who will b missed. — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) June 10, 2017

RIP Adam West, hilarious voice actor and my favorite (and most Gif-able) Batman. You'll be sorely missed ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9024TwjGmi — Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) June 10, 2017

RIP Adam West. My son's first hero (not counting Beyoncé). Thanks for the bravery, integrity, and laughs. ❤ pic.twitter.com/2ujLhcfRyY — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) June 10, 2017

Gotham City has lost a legend. Adam West was every bit as gracious and loving in person as you'd expect. @therealadamwest — Robin Lord Taylor (@robinlordtaylor) June 10, 2017

As a little girl #AdamWest was my hero. His #tongueincheek delivery, his commitment to the ridiculous, would inform my whole esthetic #RIP pic.twitter.com/nEsZkBj6m2 — Lea Thompson (@LeaKThompson) June 10, 2017

#AdamWest was such a wonderful actor & so kind, I'm so lucky to have worked w/ him & tell him how much he meant to me & millions of fans. pic.twitter.com/Bu0OOaRgX9 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 10, 2017

Mr. West, thank you for all those afternoons you helped me and other 70's kids dream about the fun of being a hero. RIP, good sir. — Greg Berlanti (@GBerlanti) June 10, 2017

Rest In Peace To The Legend To The Original Hero, Adam West thank You We Love You. #Batman 🔺🔻🔺 pic.twitter.com/jNcm871cqD — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) June 10, 2017

The Bat Signal has gone out for my generation. Good night, Caped Crusader. Adam West (1928-2017) pic.twitter.com/5NUtmMP4uL — Anthony Mason (@AnthonyMasonCBS) June 10, 2017

Oh Batman my Batman! I'm standing on my chair to honor #adamwest – the man whose portrayal of… https://t.co/wnQiErBanb — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) June 10, 2017

God Bless Adam West pic.twitter.com/9OK7kHNZHS — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) June 10, 2017