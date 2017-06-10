Top Stories
Celebrities React to Adam West's Death - Read the Tweets

Celebrities React to Adam West's Death - Read the Tweets

Jennifer Lawrence's Plane Forced to Make Emergency Landing

Jennifer Lawrence's Plane Forced to Make Emergency Landing

Jessica Chastain Is Married to Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo!

Jessica Chastain Is Married to Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo!

Beyonce's Due Date is Almost Here, But Where is Jay Z?

Beyonce's Due Date is Almost Here, But Where is Jay Z?

Sat, 10 June 2017 at 11:16 pm

Celebrities React to Adam West's Death - Read the Tweets

Celebrities React to Adam West's Death - Read the Tweets

Celebrities are speaking out to pay tribute to the late Adam West, who sadly just passed away.

The actor, best known for starring as Batman in the 1960s series of the same name, died at the age of 88 due to leukemia on Friday night (June 9) in Los Angeles.

Adam has recently voiced the role of the character Adam West on the Fox series Family Guy. Seth MacFarlane, the creator and star of the show, has paid his respects to Adam with a beautiful tribute.

Now, more stars – like Ben Affleck, Jim Carrey, Olivia Wilde, and Elijah Wood – are sharing their thoughts as well.

Read more of their tweets below. Click inside to read the rest of the tweets…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Adam West, Ben Affleck, Elijah Wood, Jim Carrey, Olivia Wilde

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce's due date is approaching but Jay Z is in Jamaica - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez totally lost a trivia game about herself - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's all the Taylor Swift and Katy Perry drama explained - Wetpaint
  • Everything you need to know before the Tonys this weekend - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Meghan Markle isn't ditching her friends for Prince Harry - Gossip Cop