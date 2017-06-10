Cristiano Ronaldo & Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Step Out for Celebratory Lunch
Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez coupled up for a lunch date!
The 32-year-old soccer star and the 22-year-old model enjoyed their meal with friends last week in Madrid, Spain.
They were celebrating Cristiano and Real Madrid winning the Champions League title.
“❤️️❤️️,” Cristiano captioned the Instagram photo from the game below, featuring himself, Georgina, and his six-year-old son Cristiano Jr.
“Mis dos amores. 💞 #Buendía,” Georgina added on her own Instagram.
Cristiano and Georgina have recently been the subject of pregnancy rumors.