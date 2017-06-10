Cristiano Ronaldo & Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Step Out for Celebratory Lunch

Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez coupled up for a lunch date!

The 32-year-old soccer star and the 22-year-old model enjoyed their meal with friends last week in Madrid, Spain.

They were celebrating Cristiano and Real Madrid winning the Champions League title.

“❤️️❤️️,” Cristiano captioned the Instagram photo from the game below, featuring himself, Georgina, and his six-year-old son Cristiano Jr.

“Mis dos amores. 💞 #Buendía,” Georgina added on her own Instagram.

Cristiano and Georgina have recently been the subject of pregnancy rumors.