Sat, 10 June 2017 at 1:56 pm

Family Guy's Seth MacFarlane Pays Tribute to Adam West

Family Guy's Seth MacFarlane Pays Tribute to Adam West

Seth MacFarlane, the creator and star of the hit Fox animated series Family Guy, is speaking out to pay tribute to his friend and co-star Adam West, who just passed away.

Family Guy has lost its mayor, and I have lost a friend,” Seth started his statement on Twitter. “Adam West was a joy to work with, and the kind of guy you always wanted to be around. His positivity, good nature, and sense of fun were undeniable, and it was always a big jolt of the best kind of energy when he walked in to record the show. He knew comedy, and he knew humanity.”

“I am beyond fortunate to have had the privilege of working with him, and he will be profoundly missed by all of us. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all that you have given, Mr. Mayor. You’re irreplaceable,” he added.

Adam lost his short battle with leukemia at the age of 88.
Photos: Getty
